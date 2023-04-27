EA Therapeutic Health to offer free wheelchair basketball clinics

(ABC 6 News) – EA Therapeutic Health of Rochester will be hosting free wheelchair basketball clinics in May and July.

The non-profit announced the first clinic will take place on Saturday, May 13 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Ironwood Springs Christian Ranch, located at 7291 County 6 Rd SW in Stewartville. It is open for youth ages 10 to 17. Registration is open through Friday, April 28.

The second clinic will take place on Saturday, July 15 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Lourdes High School. It is open for youth and adults ages 10 and up. Registration is open through June 30.

The clinics are open to people with various abilities, so it is not required that participants use a wheelchair. In addition, family members and siblings are encouraged to participate. Experience is not required. Indoor sport wheelchair are required in the gym, and EA has a variety of sizes available for anyone to try if they do not have their own.

“Our hope for this clinic is to introduce this popular sport to more people in our community,” said Melanie Brennan, EA Founder and CEO, “it’s a great way to be active, meet new friends, and gain new experiences.”

For more information about EA Therapeutic Health, CLICK HERE.