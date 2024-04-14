Drag Queen Bingo raises money for Rochester Pride

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Peace United Church of Christ in Rochester held Drag Queen Bingo on Saturday to raise money for Rochester Pride and for the church.

Local Drag Queens Gosh Alice Jones, Anita Tiara, Jayda Cline and Sidonia Duval performed and called numbers for a sold out show, raising money for Rochester Pride, which will take place on May 18.

“It’s been great, there’s a lot of folks here today, a lot of excitement and a lot of good energy,” Gosh Alice Jones said.

The four drag queens that performed were also featured in a series of oil painted portraits, called the Grand Drag Legacy of Southeastern Minnesota. The paintings were done by local artist and owner of Driftless Art Academy, Joseph Alexander.

Alexander said he chose to feature drag performers who had been long time artists to capture their history.

“These are all performers that have been exemplars to the LGBTQIA+ Community, not only in Rochester but throughout Southeastern Minnesota over the last several decades,” Alexander said.

The next Drag Queen Bingo Event at United Church of Christ will be held on Nov. 16.