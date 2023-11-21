DPS announces extra DWI enforcement

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Some Minnesotans already hit the roads for the holidays, thousands more will join them.

Law enforcement said they’re doing their part to make sure that Minnesota driver arrive to their destination safely this holiday season.

The Department of Public Safety announced their latest campaign to be on the lookout for impaired driving across Minnesota.

Extra DWI enforcement will watch the roads starting Nov. 22 through Dec. 31 2023.

The DPS says over this time last year, over 2200 DWI arrests were made in Minnesota.