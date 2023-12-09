Dover man killed in Saturday morning crash

(ABC 6 News) – A man from southeast Minn. has died Saturday morning after losing control and crashing on Interstate 90, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The MSP crash report states that a 21-year-old Dover man was driving west on I-90 in Nobles County in southwest Minn. around 6:50 a.m. when they lost control and rolled into the median.

The driver, whose identity is being withheld until 8 p.m., was not wearing a seatbelt, according to MSP.

The road condition at the time of the crash is being described as a mixture of snow and ice.

The Nobles County Sheriff’s Dept., Worthington Fire and Sanford EMS assisted at the scene.