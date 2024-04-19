Dover bar break-in under investigation
(ABC 6 News) – A small town Minnesota bar is recovering after an overnight bar break-in, that seems to have targeted the business’ pull tab vending machines.
According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, at 8:15 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a call from burglary in the Shack Bar of Main Street North, in Dover, Minn.
A press release from the OCSO stated the following:
“The owner stated that in the overnight hours of April 16 to the morning of April 17, someone broke into their bar, stole approximately $1,000, and damaged several thousand dollars’ worth of items. A door to the business was damaged where entry was made. Additionally, a pull tab machine was damaged in an attempt to remove the pull tabs.”
Owner Jody Wiza told ABC 6 News that the missing cash amounted to $600.
“Keep your stuff locked up,” she said. “People are getting desperate out there and they do desperate things.”
“It’s disheartening what happened,” said patron Cory Schell. “People wanna come to a small town … and not have to worry about people breaking into their establishments.”
The investigation into this case is ongoing.