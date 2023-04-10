Douglas, MN man arrested on suspicion of DUI

(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Douglas, MN man on charges of 1st-degree Driving Under the Influence Saturday.

According to Capt. Tim Parkin, a deputy pulled 29-year-old Tyler Deno over in the 300 block of Byron Avenue North around 9 a.m. April 8, after allegedly witnessing multiple traffic violations.

The OCSO claims the deputy saw drug paraphernalia in the car including tin foil with burnt residue, and Deno allegedly admitted to having more paraphernalia on his person, and eventually told the officer he had smoked fentanyl recently.

Parkin said the deputy later found evidence of marijuana and methamphetamine in the vehicle.

According to the OCSO, Deno’s drivers license was canceled for public safety and he had multiple DUI convictions in the past 10 years.

Parkin said Deno was arrested on suspicion of 1st-degree driving under the influence, but the charge is pending a blood test.

In the interim, Deno faces charges of controlled-substance possession and driving after license cancellation.