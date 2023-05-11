Dollar General Literacy Foundation awards $327K in literacy grants to Minnesota, Iowa organizations

(ABC 6 News) – The Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced on Thursday it has awarded more than $327,000 in literacy grants to Minnesota and Iowa nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools.

The Foundation will award $250,000 in literacy grants to Minnesota and $77,000 to Iowa.

The funds are part of the Foundation’s historical, one-day literacy donation of more than $13 million throughout the 47 states in which Dollar General operates to support adult, family and summer literacy programs.

“It is a joy to celebrate this historic grant announcement during our 30th anniversary year,” shared Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. “For three decades, DGLF’s investment in community programs has created meaningful access to literacy skills for adults, children and families alike and exemplified Dollar General’s mission of Serving Others. We believe everyone deserves the opportunity and access to a quality education, and we look forward to seeing these literacy grants inspire reading and build brighter futures.”

The grants awarded to Minnesota organizations are expected to positively impact the lives of nearly 18,000 individuals, and more than 5,700 individuals in Iowa.

Since 1993, the Foundation has awarded more than $233 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 19.3 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy, a general education diploma or English proficiency

To view the list of Minnesota and Iowa recipients, CLICK HERE.