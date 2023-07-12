Dog rescued after trapped in crevice near Palisade Head on the North Shore of Lake Superior

(ABC 6 News) – Bystanders and local officials came together to rescue a dog who was trapped in a crevice near the Palisade Head on the North Shore of Lake Superior on Monday.

According to our sister station, WDIO-TV in Duluth, Lake County Rescue Squad and Tettegouche State Park Rangers responded to the scene just after 3:00 p.m. when a man’s dog had fallen into a crevice in the ground, with its hips wedged in the rocks.

Officials estimate the dog had fallen approximately 15 feet into the crevice.

Jonathon Holt was on vacation with his wife when he came across the scene saying, “If everyone wasn’t there. I doubt that dog would’ve come out. It was like three hours. There was 20 people watching. About 15 rescue guys there. Everyone had a different idea and all of them came together to make it work.”

Rescuers ended up using a long piece of timber to reach the dog and place ropes underneath it. Once they were set, they pulled the rope up.

It took officials, two climbers, a slip knot, and two hours of troubleshooting before the dog was rescued.

Holt grabbed the dog as soon as he was able. The group’s work had paid off, the dog was safe and had no injuries.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office credits the climbers for being instrumental in the rescue.