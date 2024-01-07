Dodge County hockey teams ‘stick it’ to cancer with fundraiser

The Dodge County Wildcats hockey team held its 13th annual fundraiser game for cancer research on Saturday at the Dodge County Ice Arena in Kasson.

(ABC 6 News) – The Dodge County Wildcats hockey team held its 13th annual fundraiser game for cancer research on Saturday at the Dodge County Ice Arena in Kasson.

12 years ago the Wildcats started the event in honor of a former teammate who lost his battle with cancer in 2009.

“I think cancer’s growing every single year. I mean you always hear of more and more people, everybody has more and more family members, and what is the reason for that, it’s hard to know,” said Olivia Smith, one of the event organizers and mother of a Wildcats member.

Today, many of the players still have loved ones who’ve been touched by the deadly disease, including varsity player Brett Ludvigsen, who’s grandma survived a battle with breast cancer last year.

“It’s pretty scary when you find out someone in your family has cancer, especially when you don’t know how bad it is or what could happen from it,” said Ludvigsen.

Between the JV and varsity games, all players from both teams stepped onto the ice with luminaries to honor those who have been affected by cancer.

To raise money, families of the players made ribbons and luminaries that fans could buy, and put together gift baskets for a silent auction.

The team is hoping to break last year’s record of $4,000 raised.

“We just wanna do our part. It’s a great fundraiser, it’s a great way to bring the two teams together,” said Smith.

For the Wildcats, hockey is more than just a game. They’re proud to play for a greater cause.

“It’s pretty important because there’s still people that are fighting through it right now, and I guess playing in it can really help, hopefully bring some light to your side,” said Ludvigsen.

Whether it’s on or off the ice, these players are hoping to make a difference.

Thanks to the support from the community in Dodge County, they can keep sticking it to cancer.