Dodge Center woman accused of income fraud

(ABC 6 News) – A Dodge Center woman is accused of receiving more than $20,000 from low-income assistance overpayments from 2018 to 2022.

According to court documents, Sandra Sarahi Armenta, 37, was the subject of a Dodge County fraud investigation in March of 2023, after Dodge County Human Services reported that the Armenta household might have had unreported income.

According to court documents, the home received aid from the Minnesota Family Investment Program (MFIP), a state program that provides aid to low-income families on a sliding scale.

According to court records, Armenta had obtained employment with Cerro Gordo, Inc., in the first quarter of 2018, but had not documented the additional family income.

The MNPraire County Alliance calculated that Armenta had received an overpayment of $20,460 between 2018 and April of 2020.

Court documents allege that Armenta did not respond to a notice of overpayment provided in March.

Armenta faces one charge of wrongfully obtaining assistance–by false statements, concealment, impersonation, and will appear in Dodge County Court for a pre-trial hearing June 21.