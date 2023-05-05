Dodge Center man arrested on DWI charges after alleged Rooster’s crash

(ABC 6 News) – A Dodge Center man is under investigation by Rochester police and the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office after an incident at Rooster’s Thursday night.

According to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen, officers responded to the restaurant on Superior Drive at about 10:36 p.m., after a caller reported a heavily intoxicated driver crashing into three parked cars before leaving the lot.

Moilanen said RPD is still investigating the alleged crash scene, but charges of fleeing a crash or property damage may be pending.

In the meantime, an Olmsted County sheriff’s deputy caught up with the suspect vehicle and pulled the driver, 31-year-old Nicholas John Loomis of Dodge Center, over at County Road 103 and Valley High Road NW.

According to court documents, the deputy reported seeing Loomis’ tires cross the center lines on the road, then watched Loomis fail multiple field sobriety tests.

The deputy claimed Loomis blew a 0.239 percent BAC after being pulled over. The legal driving limit in Minnesota is 0.08.

According to court records, the deputy took Loomis into custody, where he later blew a 0.19 BAC — still more than twice the legal driving limit.

Loomis had only been arraigned on charges related to the OCSO traffic stop Friday morning.

He faces two charges of gross misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, and will appear again in court May 10.