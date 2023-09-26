DNR cautions hunters of CWD transmissions as Minnesota 2023 hunting season begins

(ABC 6 News) – Across the United States this year there’s been an uptick in chronic wasting disease among deer and elk.

Now the University of Minnesota is researching the possibility of the disease transmitting from animals to humans.

As of now though, the University of Minnesota researchers say there’s no need to worry. The research is still something they are looking into. But, as always, hunters should still take precautions to keep the disease from spreading to other deer.

So far this year, there have been CWD-positive cases at nine deer farms in Wisconsin, and a positive case in Marshall County, Iowa.

Back in June, the Minnesota DNR enacted a ban on deer-feeding and baiting across 29 counties that includes Olmsted, Dodge, Mower, and Fillmore counties.

This discourages people and hunters from putting out any food, drinks or scents that is attracting for deer. There have been no confirmed cases of CWD being transmitted from deer to humans, but the U of M did receive a $1.5 million grant to study it.

“Make sure that if there are any caraccas restrictions for your area so you don’t break any of those rules or regulations and what are your options,” said Erik Hildebrand, Minnesota DNR Wildlife Health Supervisor. “Make a plan, have fun, and don’t get caught off guard because hopefully someone bags a big trophy or multiple deer that they want to fill the freezer with but also know what they can and cannot do.”

The Minnesota DNR is continuing to encourage hunters to have their deer sampled through area wildlife offices before doing anything with them. If you’re hunting this year, you should review your permit areas on the DNR website.

The DNR will have two days this hunting season for mandatory CWD sampling on November 4 and 5 but hunters are also encouraged to mail in their own samples all season.