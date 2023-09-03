DNR and Mayo Clinic share water safety tips for holiday weekend

(ABC 6 News) – This Labor Day weekend is a hot one, so a lot of people are spending it out on the water.

Whether you’re out boating or swimming, it’s important to know how to do it safely.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources recommends a few key safety tips for people on the water.

Most importantly, wear a life jacket and always be aware of your surroundings.

Plus when temperatures are up in the nineties, Mayo Clinic says it’s important to be aware of heat exhaustion.

“Ways to prevent it include hydrating a lot, dressing appropriately for the weather, going into an air conditioned place when you don’t feel quite right,” said Dr. Neha Raukar, a Mayo Clinic Emergency Medicine Physician.

Always remember that drinking while operating a boat is still a DWI, so leave the alcohol on the shore.

For people with kids, it’s extra important to keep an eye on them.

Luckily for families in Albert Lea, the splash pad is a safer alternative to taking them out on the lake.

“It’s just a good opportunity for them to come out and enjoy some water, and the safety factor’s nice, but in general it’s just good for the small kids,” said Lucas Kaufman, a father of two visiting the area for a family reunion.

Finally, don’t forget to take breaks and drink some water.

If you’re planning to spend these last days of summer out on the water, make sure that you do so safely.