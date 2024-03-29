Distracted driving patrols

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – April is Distracted Driving Month and Minnesota State Troopers are getting ready to step up patrols.

All month they’ll crack down on Minnesota’s Hands-Free Cellphone law, saying distracted drivers played a role in 33 deadly crashes in 2023, up from 22 in 2022.

If you’re caught using your phone while driving, you could get a $100 fine for your first offense and a $300 fine for repeated offenses.