DeSantis takes campaign trail to Howard, Mitchell, and Floyd Counties

(ABC 6 News) – Florida governor Ron DeSantis is fighting to be the top Republican nominee in Iowa, and on Sunday, he visited three of the final four counties he had yet to take his campaign to.

The three counties were Howard, Mitchell, and Floyd, in north east Iowa, and DeSantis began his day from Waterloo in Cresco for a meet and greet with voters.

Many Republican voters in Iowa are still undecided on who they will chose at the ballot box on January 15, including Tom Little and Jerry DeJong of Decorah, Iowa.

“We are still checking around, we don’t know for sure, but we have got to change our government,” said Little. “It’s not doing us any good how it is.”

They traveled to Cresco on Sunday to hear what Ron DeSantis had to say. They themselves were impressed enough to give him higher consideration to vote.

“He’s more down to Earth than some of them,” Little said.

“And a lot less BS,” added DeJong. “I think I might vote for him.”

The two Decorah men are among many than DeSantis has claimed are being flipped to vote for him instead of former president Donald Trump.

“We’re flipping a lot of people when they come out, for a number of reasons. One, they see that I am somebody that’s a veteran and that I’ll fight for them,” said DeSantis. “Day one, we’re going to reverse Bidenomics, reverse inflation, and reverse interest rates.”

Iowa governor Kim Reynolds agrees with these sentiments and rhetoric put out by her fellow Republican governor. There are only a few of many reasons on why she’s endorsed him, which is a first for Iowa governors.

Traditionally, Iowa governors have always remained neutral in the state caucus by not endorsing a presidential candidate. However, Reynolds has said the 2024 election is too important for her to sit on the sidelines and not get engaged however she can.

“As I listened to the candidates, as I met with the candidates and as I most importantly looked at their record of success. It became very clear to me that Ron DeSantis is the only candidate that can not only win in the caucus but can beat Joe Biden,” Reynolds said. “He told the people that he served what he was going to do, he followed through with 100 percent of his promises.”

While Governor Reynolds claims DeSantis has kept 100% of his promises to voters, that hasn’t always appeared to be the case.

When DeSantis was running for his first term, he promised to fill the 3,300 teacher vacancies in Florida Public Schools that had been reported by the Florida State Board of Education.

However, there are now more than 7,000 teacher vacancies in Florida according to Florida Education Association, which some attribute to his Parental Rights Act passed in March of 2022, more commonly known as the ‘Don’t Say Gay Bill.’

With all his campaigning efforts focused on Iowa, other states are seeing less time from DeSantis, which could cost the opportunity to win delegates from New Hampshire, South Carolina, and Nevada, among others.

“It’s a long road, we think, we’re uh, going to win in Iowa but I am also cognizant, and I’ve recognized people have won in Iowa and not won the nomination and vice a versa,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis remains behind Trump in current polls by a wide margin, but his confidence in catching Trump and beating him in ballot box come January 15.