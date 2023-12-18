DeSantis and Ramaswamy Stop in Iowa

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – DeSantis continues his stops in Iowa, including a trip to Mason City on Tuesday.

The Corner – Pizza and Ale House will be hosting the “Never Back Down” event from noon until 1:15 p.m., with doors opening at 11:30. The stop is one of eight stops DeSantis has planned in the Hawkeye State over the next two days.

In the meantime, Vivek Ramaswamy continues his tour of Northern Iowa, stopping in seven counties tomorrow. This includes visiting Winnebago County at Shooters in Forest City at 3:35 p.m., before he heads to Hancock County at 4:45 p.m. and wrapping up in Cerro Gordo County.

There, Ramaswamy will speak at the Blue Heron in Mason City at 6 p.m. The effort is part of his 38 county campaign stop tour taking place over the next four days.