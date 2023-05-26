DenimFest Music Festival in Forest City, IA this weekend

(ABC 6 News) – Get ready for the first ever, DenimFest Music Festival, taking place this weekend in Forest City, Iowa.

The festival kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday at Heritage Park of North Iowa, located at 1225 U.S. 69 in Forest City.

Some big names in the music industry will be taking the stage this weekend including Big and Rich, Dillon Carmichael, Smash Mouth, Jelly Roll and Dierks Bentley. But, don’t forget everyone in between.

“Hannah Dasher is going to blow your mind. If you don’t know Hannah Dasher, she’s going to blow your mind. Dillion Carmichael. There’s a lot of ‘hey we saw them first’ kind of moments out here so you wanna see them. And obviously Jelly Roll. He’s on fire. He’s right now the biggest thing in entertainment,” said singer, and creator of DenimFest, Joe Denim.

The festival is not just about the music, but honoring American heroes as well.

DenimFest Music Festival in Forest City, IA Memorial Day Weekend featuring SmashMouth (left), Jelly Roll (center), and Dierks Bentley (right).

“We’ve got flyovers, we’ve got a memorial wall coming in. We got the national anthem of course. It’s basically a big military celebration of Memorial Day and the fallen and all,” said Todd Nichols, CEO and founder of Next Response Foundation, which provides support and resources to veterans and first responders.

For more information about DenimFest or to get tickets, CLICK HERE.