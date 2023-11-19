Deer shot illegally in Cerro Gordo County; poachers not caught

(ABC 6 News) – Deputies with the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a possible deer poaching late Friday night but poachers were not caught.

According to the CGCSO, deputies responded to 310th St. and Apple Ave after a buck whitetail deer was shot illegally around 10:41 p.m.

Officials say that neighbors in the area heard the shot and pursued the poacher(s) but were unable to stop them.

The sheriff’s department is assisting the Iowa Dept. of Natural Resources in this investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call North Iowa Crime Stoppers at 800-383-0088, the Iowa DNR Tip Hotline 800-532-2020, or the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office at 641-421-3000.