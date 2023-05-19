DEED: Minnesota adds 4.5K jobs in April; unemployment rate stays same at 2.8%

(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota gained 4,500 jobs and added more than 3,600 people to the state’s labor force in April, according to data released on Friday by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).

Minnesota’s unemployment rate in April remained at 2.8%. Nationally, the unemployment rate ticked down one-tenth of a percentage point to 3.4%.

Minnesota gained 4,500 jobs on a seasonally adjusted basis, up 0.2% from March to April. The private sector gained 4,400 jobs, up 0.2%.

Minnesota’s labor force grew by 3,634 people over the month, bringing the total to 3,087,713 people in April. The number of people employed in the state increased by 3,523 workers, and the number of unemployed increased by 111 people. The labor force is 40,890 people smaller than in February 2020, when the participation rate was at 69.9%.

“Labor force growth is great news during Minnesota’s ongoing tight labor market,” said DEED Temporary Commissioner Kevin McKinnon. “At DEED, we’re working to bring even more people off the sidelines and into our state’s labor force to help meet employer demand and fuel continued Minnesota job growth.”

Over the month, six super-sectors in Minnesota gained jobs on a seasonally adjusted basis since last month, including:

Construction gained 700 jobs, 0.5% .

jobs, . Trade, Transportation, and Utilities gained 2,800 jobs, 0.5% .

jobs, . Educational and Health Services gained 1,300 jobs, 0.2% .

jobs, . Leisure and Hospitality gained 1,900 jobs, 0.7% .

jobs, . Information gained 200 jobs, 0.4% .

jobs, . Government gained 100 jobs, though that was 0% change.

Three super-sectors lost jobs over the month:

Manufacturing lost 700 jobs, -0.2% .

jobs, . Financial Activities lost 700 jobs, -0.4% .

jobs, . Professional & Business Services lost 1,100 jobs, -0.3%.

Over the year, Minnesota gained 43,475 payroll jobs, up 1.5%. The private sector gained 35,275 jobs, up 1.4%. U.S. employment grew 2.6% over the year and the U.S. private sector also grew 2.6%. All super-sectors nationally showed gains over the year at a stronger rate than Minnesota except Information and Leisure & Hospitality.

To view monthly job numbers, CLICK HERE, and for unemployment data from DEED, CLICK HERE.