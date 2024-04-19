DEED highlights Rochester area in new jobs report

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Great news from a recent jobs report from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. The state gained an estimated 11 thousand jobs last month, with an estimated 3 thousand people added to the labor force. And according to DEED the Rochester area is making a big impact on the job market.

Rochester city leaders I spoke with say they are very proud with the work going on in the community and want to see Rochester continue to be a model for the rest of the state.

There have been 47-thousand jobs added in Minnesota in just the past 12 months. Experts say the future is bright.

“March was great month for Minnesota. Our labor market is growing, and all the key indicators are looking good,” said Labor Market Information Director for DEED Angelina Nguyen.

Many sectors saw major growth like leisure and hospitality, education and health services and government jobs.

“You know as we look at some of those industries that had the largest growth, which you have large growth in education, health care, hospitality to the trades. Those are all industries that are very strong in the Rochester area so it’s great to see that continued progress,” said Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce President Ryan Parsons.

Over the last year, the Rochester metropolitan area tallied 4 thousand new jobs. But an aging population statewide presents some challenges to fill those positions.

“It’s going to come down to talent attractions and retention as well. How can we tell the story of Minnesota as a destination for people to bring their families start their career here? Whatever part of life they are in and their career track,” said Parsons.

City council member Shaun Palmer says the area can continue these numbers by investing in itself.

“Part of it is how do we attract more people to Rochester how do we make this town where they want to live. You know by parks and stuff like those are investments that people like, having a low crime rate that’s what people look at. Good school is another item they are looking at,” said Palmer.

City leaders say the new sports facility, the $5 billion expansion from Mayo and other projects and initiatives will be key factors in the future growth of the job market and labor market in our area.

Overall DEED is very happy with the numbers and says it’s going to take communities like Rochester to keep numbers strong.