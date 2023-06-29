Deceased woman found inside submerged vehicle

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Police Department has recovered the body of a woman found inside a submerged vehicle.

According to RPD, officers responded to a report of a vehicle inside a retention pond this afternoon near the 4000 block of 19th Street NW. Police later found the body inside the vehicle.

Police say the vehicle was likely there for an extended amount of time and became visible because of dry conditions and low water levels.

RPD is working with the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office to identify the woman and her cause of death.

This is a developing story; ABC 6 News will provide an update once additional information is made available.