Davenport man arrested in connection to death of Clear Lake teen

(ABC 6 News) – A Davenport man was in connection to a 2022 shooting in Cedar Falls, leaving two injured and one dead, including a Clear Lake teenager.

On April 1, Cedar Falls Police announced they arrested Beau Bradley Ekstrom on charges of murder in the first degree, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and felon in control of a firearm.

ABC affiliate KCRG reports, on Feb. 6, 2022 Black Hawk County received reports of a shooting near the intersection of College Street and West 22 Street in Cedar Falls.

When officers arrived, they found 19-year-old Arthur Craig Lang of Clear Lake with a gunshot wound near the intersection.

Lang later died from his injuries while being transported to a nearby hospital.