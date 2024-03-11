Darlin Bakery celebrates successful opening weekend in Stewartville

Darlin Bakery opened up to a very warm welcome from the community, as hundreds lined up outside the doors to get a taste of what they had to offer.

(ABC 6 News) – Downtown Stewartville is now home to a new bakery.

Darlin Bakery opened up Saturday to a very warm welcome from the community, as hundreds lined up outside the doors to get a taste of what they had to offer.

People in the area are familiar with Jenyce Habibovic’s baking from her time operating Sweet House Bakery just across from Saint Marys Hospital.

Now, Habibovic is back in her hometown in a place that’s been like a second home to her and her family.

It was gemstone of the Stewartville dining scene during the second half of 20th century; what was formerly Tarsilla’s cafe is now revitalized under new ownership.

For Habibovic it’s more than a chance to expand her business; it’s also a homecoming for so many family memories.

“This building means everything to me, I grew up here as a child,” said Habibovic. “I was happy when it became available. I was able to scoop it up and start my business in here. I started the bakery because of my grandparents originally.”

Habibovic learned all she knows about baking from her grandparents. The mouth-watering cinnamon rolls on the bakery’s menu even came from grandpa Don’s recipe.

Longtime residents of Stewartville, Dotty and Charlie O’Brien, have fond memories dining at Tarsilla’s and are happy to see an old favorite come back to town.

“We used to come for fish on Friday nights and breakfast after mass on Sundays. It’s great we don’t have to drive to Rochester,” said Dotty O’Brien.

Charlie O’Brien exclaimed, “It saves a trip!”

Just as it was when she was growing up, Habibovic has kept the bakery business a family affair.

“She really wanted to bring it back home here, and as you can see, the reception has been fabulous,” said Loretta Muller, Jenyce’s mom. “The hugs and the reception of everyone here has just been fabulous. Memories have just been flowing back in.”

“It’s just been wonderful having it be back home and just the wonderful memories growing up just work with the family. So, it’s really nice,” Cassie King, Jenyce’s cousin shared.

With opening weekend coming to an end, Habiboivc looks forward to keeping the family business going for the next generation of kids to grow up in.

“It was a lot of never ending, which was awesome, time flew. We fed a lot of people, a lot of people were happy and it looks like they are coming back for more,” she said.

Darlin Bakery will be open from 5:30 a.m. To 4:30 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekends.