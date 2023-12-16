CWD Hunt in Southeast Minnesota

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – In Southeast Minnesota, the Department of Natural Resources is holding a late season hunt to slow the spread of chronic wasting disease among deer herds in our area.

The special hunt is only open to hunters with specific deer permits and in specific areas. So make sure you have everything you need before hitting the tree stand.

The hunt comes after a deer hunter in Wabasha harvested an infected deer. Now to protect the health of Minnesota’s white tail deer, the DNR holds these hunts to remove infected deer from the herd and setting up testing stations to help limit the disease.

“Sampling for chronic wasting disease gives us an idea of the prevalence in the, of the disease in our population as well as the the spread and the distribution of the disease on the landscape,” said Big Game Program Leader Barb Keller.

Mandatory sampling stations have been set up in Wabasha, Lake City and Zumbro Falls to test deer for CWD. Those will be open from today until Dec. 17.