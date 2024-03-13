Culturally-conscious children’s health care

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Children’s Minnesota in Minneapolis is breaking barriers with culturally conscious health care.

Children’s will be one of the first U.S. hospital systems to offer modesty gowns specifically designed for Muslim patients.

The gowns, designed by Minneapolis-based company Henna & Hijabs are designed with a detachable hijab and a closure that can be worn either facing front or back.

“We have a duty to reflect a diversity and ensure equitable care for every patient family that comes through our doors,” Allen Malicsi, with Children’s Minnesota.

Children’s Minnesota also offers hair care products made for children with various textured hair after receiving feedback from families looking for more inclusive options.