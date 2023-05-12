CUB announces new Rochester store coming in 2024

(ABC 6 News) – CUB announced on Friday plans to build a new 80,000 square foot store in Rochester.

CUB said the store will anchor a new shopping mall at the northeast corner of Scott Rd. NW and Commerce Dr. NW. It’s scheduled to open in spring of 2024.

The store will house an 8,500 square foot CUB Wine & Spirits store featuring a wine tasting bar, and an expanded variety of beer, wine, and spirits.

The store will also feature a large fresh aisle with floral and produce, a gourmet popcorn section, expanded deli and bakery departments, service meat, service seafood, dairy, frozen and grocery departments.

The store will also include CUB’s Kitchen Shop, Vitamin Shop, and a CUB.com e-commerce fulfillment zone with a covered, drive-thru pick up. The pharmacy will offer both walk-up and drive-thru service.

“As Minnesota’s hometown grocer, we’re thrilled to announce the construction of our newest CUB store here in Rochester. Once completed, our new store will increase our accessibility to this thriving community and provide the service and quality that our Rochester neighbors have come to expect from CUB,” said Brian Audette, Interim CEO of CUB. “We’ll continue to update the local community on our progress as the building and our plans for opening continue taking shape.”

CUB, based in Stillwater, Minn., was established in 1968 and operates 80 grocery stores in Minnesota and Illinois.