Two adults taken to hospital following fire in NW Rochester

UPDATE – The Rochester Fire Department says two adults were taken to the hospital following a duplex fire Thursday night.

The flames have been put out.

Crews say four people and three children were able to get out safely.

The department says it’s investigating the cause and where flames broke out.





(ABC 6 News) – Firefighters and paramedics respond to reports of a large fire on the 2000 block of 42nd Street Northwest in Rochester.

They were at the building when ABC 6 News’ 6:00 newscast went on the air Thursday night.

