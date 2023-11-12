Cresco Police issue missing person report for Iowa teen

(ABC 6 News) – A missing person alert has been issued by the Cresco Police Dept. for an Iowa teenager.

Dominic Dehning, 17 of Cresco, was last seen at the Culvers restaurant in Decorah, Iowa, on Thursday.

The Cresco Police Dept. missing person alert says that Dehning lives in Cresco and is 5’9″, 175 pounds, with sandy blonde hair and blue eyes.

Dehning was last seen leaving Culver’s wearing a blue, Culver’s shirt, black pants and a blue hat.

The missing person alert also says Dehning may have changed into different clothes.

If you have seen Dehning or know of his whereabouts, you are asked to call the CPD at 563-547-2424 or the Decorah Police Dept. at 563-382-3667.