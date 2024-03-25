Cresco Police Department to welcome K9 unit

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – The Cresco Police Department will officially be welcoming a K9 to its force.

The police department is holding a fundraiser to start a K9 unit and has already raised enough money to purchase a dog.

However, the fundraiser isn’t over yet, as money is still being raised to set up a K9 vehicle.

If you are interested in adding to the fundraiser, you can drop off donations at Cresco City Hall or the police department.