Cresco man charged with assault, threatening man with shotgun
(ABC 6 News) – On Thursday, March 7, a Cresco man reported to the Howard County Sheriff Office that a man he lived with threatened him with a 12-gauge shotgun multiple times.
When a deputy arrived to the residence of the suspect, 19-year-old Dar’Shaun Tobacco attempted to escape from the scene.
The deputy pursued briefly before arresting tobacco.
Tobacco was charged with assault while displaying a weapon and possession of a dangerous weapon while under the influence.
According to HCSO, a protection order was issued between Tobacco and the victim.
Tobacco’s bond is set at $2,000.