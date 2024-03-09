Cresco man charged with assault, threatening man with shotgun

(ABC 6 News) – On Thursday, March 7, a Cresco man reported to the Howard County Sheriff Office that a man he lived with threatened him with a 12-gauge shotgun multiple times.

When a deputy arrived to the residence of the suspect, 19-year-old Dar’Shaun Tobacco attempted to escape from the scene.

The deputy pursued briefly before arresting tobacco.

Tobacco was charged with assault while displaying a weapon and possession of a dangerous weapon while under the influence.

According to HCSO, a protection order was issued between Tobacco and the victim.

Tobacco’s bond is set at $2,000.