Cresco man begins indecent exposure sentence in Olmsted County jail

(ABC 6 News) – A Cresco man who exposed himself to children at the Stewartville pool began his Olmsted County jail sentence Tuesday evening.

Scott David Quam, 57, pleaded guilty to one of two charges that he had exposed himself and acted lewdly in the presence of children in September of 2023.

From Scott David Quam’s plea agreement, case number 55-CR-23-6926

He was booked into the Olmsted County ADC on the evening of March 12.

According to court documents, a parent and child had reported a man touching himself lewdly in the pool in August, and told pool staff that they saw the same man again Sept. 3.

The Quam allegedly left the pool when confronted, apologized, and left his name and phone number with staff.

Olmsted County law enforcement allegedly drove to Cresco, Iowa to locate Quam, who denied the accusations at that time.

Following his guilty plea, Quam was sentenced to 5 days in jail on work release, 2 years of probation, and a $700 fine.

He was also banned from the Stewartville Public Swimming Pool and may not have unsupervised contact with minors, or hold a position of authority over any child unless community correction approves it.