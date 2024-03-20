Cresco business receives leadership in agriculture education award

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – A business in Cresco is receiving recognition from the Secretary of Agriculture for its contributions to the agricultural community.

Plantpeddler received the award for leadership in agriculture education.

The business is a wholesale greenhouse that grows and distributes plants and other products throughout the United States.

The Department of Agriculture says Plantpeddler’s workshop in the summer of 2023 created a unique experience for educators to encourage their students.