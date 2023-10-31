Crashes, spinouts cause traffic delays Tuesday morning

(ABC 6 News) The overnight snow has left quite the mess on roads in southeast MN and northeast IA. Highway 14 eastbound between Byron and Rochester was at a standstill around 7:30 a.m. due to at least one car in the ditch.

Our ABC 6 News crew responded to a jackknifed semi-truck near Highway 63 and 48th St. in Rochester around 8:00 a.m.

There were also several other reports of crashes and spinouts across the area. Be sure to tune in to ABC 6 News on air, online, or download our mobile app to stay up-to-date on weather conditions throughout the day.