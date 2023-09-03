Cow in middle of the road causes crash in Mower County, sending driver to hospital

(ABC 6 News) – A cow in the middle of Highway 56 caused two cars to collide in Mower County Saturday night, sending one person to the hospital.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, it happened around 10:15 p.m. in LeRoy.

Amy Tienter, 44 of Lime Springs, Iowa, was heading north on Highway 56 when she struck a cow in the road, causing her to crash into another driver, 28-year-old Jolee Nelson of Austin, Minn.

Tienter is being treated at Regional Health Cresco for non-life threatening injuries.

Nelson was not hurt in the crash.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office, LeRoy Ambulance as well as the LeRoy Fire Dept. assisted on the scene.