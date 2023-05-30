Community reacts to destruction of Mystic Lanes after fire

(ABC 6 News) – The community in Mason City is reeling after its only bowling alley was destroyed in a fire Sunday night. Fire crews were battling the blaze at Mystic Lanes for seven hours.

It was a place where the whole family could have fun – gone in a matter of hours.

“I’m going to miss it. And there’s a lot of people in town who are going to miss it,” said Christine Twitty, a member of a bowling league at Mystic Lanes for 15 years.

Mystic Lanes was home to many bowling leagues, a high school elective class, and rotating field trips. Almost everyone in Mason City says they have memories there.

“My middle child had a birthday party at Mystic Lanes once, and that was a lot of fun. I mean, it was a fun place to go,” said Peggy Matous, another regular at Mystic Lanes.

“It’s been great entertainment for me and a lot of my friends and a lot of people I know that have grown up over here. I just came out to see what was left, and it makes me want to cry,” Twitty added.

The fire started at around 9:15 p.m. Sunday, According to the Mason City Fire Department, crews were battling the flames until about 4:30 in the morning. MCFD says that during the fire, surrounding neighborhoods had their power shut off for the safety of those fighting the blaze.

This is the second bowling alley to burn down in Mason City after the Rose Bowl burnt down approximately 10 years ago.

“I’m sad, it’s sad to see it. I mean, after the Rose Bowl went, this is the only bowling alley we have now,” said Matous.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.