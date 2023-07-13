Owatonna Mayor asked to step down after “homophobic” comments

(ABC 6 News) – An LGBTQ group in Owatonna wants Mayor Tom Kuntz to resign after making what they call “homophobic comments.”

Rainbowatonna hosted a pride event last Saturday. They say Kuntz went to Associated Church where the event was going to be held asking if there would be stripper poles in the sanctuary.

“We pray for wisdom as we know of upcoming public events where sin and brokenness will be celebrated and where sexually explicit acts will be normalized,” Kuntz said on Facebook about the event.

He sent an apology letter to Rainbowtonna founder Nathan Black reading “My intent was to not harass or intimidate anyone.”

Black is not accepting it and is calling for his removal.

“My personal conviction. As a citizen, as a gay man as a Minnesotan he needs to resign. He cannot be trusted to provide ethical and equitable leadership in our town for everybody,” said Black.

Mayor Kuntz declined an interview with ABC 6 News but says he has reached out to Black multiple times to call him and resolve the situation.

Nathan says the issue happened in public and needs to be resolved in public.

The City of Owatonna says in a statement in part “Any personal statements made by the city’s elected officials outside the context of their official roles do not represent the city of Owatonna.

This includes any statements that may be perceived as supporting any specific political party, religious denomination or individual’s beliefs as city government operates in a non-partisan manner representative of all community members.”