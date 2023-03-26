Community Conversation on Public School Funding

(ABC 6 News) – Local leaders in Rochester hosted a community conversation on public education.

This came after the state revealed its target legislative budget allocating $2.2 billion to fund K-12 education.

Some of the leaders in attendance were Rochester Public Schools superintendent Dr. Kent Pekel,

Senator Liz Boldon, and Representative Kim Hicks.

“The degree to which we have the resources that I think we would all want for our kids is gonna be very much determined by what happens at the legislature this spring,” superintendent Pekel said.

The money would help fund services like special education and English language learner programs.