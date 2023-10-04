Come on down to The Price is Right at Mayo Civic Center

Mayo Civic Center will host The Price Is Right Live stage show on Oct. 24, 2023.

The interactive game show has been adapted for stage, giving eligible individuals a chance to “Come on down” and win prizes themselves.

The show will feature classic games as seen on the televised gameshow such as Plinko, The Big Wheel and Cliffhangers.

Ticket prices range from $35 to $205. Larger ticket packages offer opportunities to spin The Big Wheel, merchandise and premium seating. Purchase tickets at Mayo Civic Center Box Office or online HERE.

Prizes for lucky players can include appliances, vacations or a new car.

The Price is right is one of the longest running game shows on American television, with live shows giving away more than $15 million in cash and prizes over more than 20 years.