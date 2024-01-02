CLPD: Have you seen Brittany?

(ABC 6 News) – Clear Lake police have asked for the public’s help in finding a missing Clear Lake woman.

“The Clear Lake Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating Brittany Nicolaus, 35 of Clear Lake,” a post on the CLPD Facebook page reads. “Family and friends have not been able to contact Brittany and have asked the police department to assist in locating her. If you have seen Brittany, or know her where abouts, please contact your local law enforcement agency, or the Clear Lake Police Department at 641-357-2186. You may remain anonymous.”

