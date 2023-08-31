Clinic in Austin looks to break health care barriers

(ABC 6 News) – A relatively new health clinic on Austin’s Riverland college campus is working to break barriers when it comes to health care access.

On Wednesday, the clinic offered free blood pressure and glucose checks, but not just for college students. One of their missions is to make access to care easier for other groups in Austin, including people that may not be native English speakers.

The clinic uses specialized technology that automatically translates foreign languages; reducing the need for translators.

“We’re called Althing Clinic because we want people to feel like they can come here no matter their race, their language, their reading, background, culture, anything. It’s one for all so someone should be treated and feel like their experiences is the same regardless of all those other factors,” said Therese Searle, A nurse practitioner at Althing Clinic.

If you’re in need of a checkup, they offer same day appointments.

Otherwise, the clinic hopes to offer similar free events in the next few months.