Clear Lake man charged after driving on wrong side of the road, causing vehicle crash

(ABC 6 News) – A Clear Lake man is facing charges after allegedly causing a car crash from driving on the wrong side of the road.

Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two vehicle accident around 7:43 p.m Friday.

According to a CGCSO press release, it happened west of Lark Avenue on 255th Street.

Following an investigation at the scene, deputies found that a 2006 Buick Lucerne, driven westbound by Nathan Barney, 42, of Clear Lake, crossed the center line of the roadway and struck an oncoming vehicle.

Barney’s vehicle received extensive damage and was disabled on the eastbound lane of traffic.

Barney struck a 2010 Ford Edge, which was driving east on 255th Street, which also received extensive damage.

The Ford Edge was driven by Kelly Adkins, 58, of Mason City.

Adkins received non-life threatening injuries as result of the accident and was taken to Mercy One North Iowa by Mason City Fire Medics.

Barney was arrested and taken to Cerro Gordo County Jail. He was charged with OWI 1st offense and driving on the wrong side of the roadway.