City of Rochester releases schedule of closures to public parking ramps for cleaning
(ABC 6 News) – The City of Rochester Public Works department has released the schedule for cleaning public parking ramps in Downtown Rochester.
The City says In the spring each ramp is closed for approximately two days to allow for power washing and other minor repairs such as painting. The schedule for those cleanings is below.
- April 24-25: Civic Center Ramp
- May 5-7: Center Street Ramp
- May 19-21: 3rd Street Ramp
- May 26-28: 2nd Street Ramp
- June 2-4: Ramp 6
- June 16-18: 1st Street Ramp
The City says because Civic Center Ramp is often used most heavily on the weekends for activities at the Rochester Public Library and Mayo Civic Center, it is closed for cleaning during weekdays. The schedule for Civic Center Ramp closure is as follows.
- April 24 at 2:00 p.m. – All entrances closed
- 6:00 p.m. – All vehicles must be out or will be towed
- Monday night through Tuesday April 25, ramp washing
- April 25: re-striping and painting as needed
- April 26 at 5:00 a.m. – Ramp reopens
The closures of Rochester’s five other public ramps occur during weekends and follows the common schedule below.
- Friday at 2:00 p.m. – All entrances closed
- 6:00 p.m. – All vehicles must be out or will be towed
- Friday night through Sunday, ramp washing
- Sunday re-striping and painting as needed
- Monday at 5:00 a.m. – Ramp reopens
For information about the parking ramp cleaning schedule, CLICK HERE.