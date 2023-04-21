City of Rochester releases schedule of closures to public parking ramps for cleaning

(ABC 6 News) – The City of Rochester Public Works department has released the schedule for cleaning public parking ramps in Downtown Rochester.

The City says In the spring each ramp is closed for approximately two days to allow for power washing and other minor repairs such as painting. The schedule for those cleanings is below.

April 24-25: Civic Center Ramp

Civic Center Ramp May 5-7: Center Street Ramp

Center Street Ramp May 19-21: 3rd Street Ramp

3rd Street Ramp May 26-28: 2nd Street Ramp

2nd Street Ramp June 2-4: Ramp 6

Ramp 6 June 16-18: 1st Street Ramp

The City says because Civic Center Ramp is often used most heavily on the weekends for activities at the Rochester Public Library and Mayo Civic Center, it is closed for cleaning during weekdays. The schedule for Civic Center Ramp closure is as follows.

April 24 at 2:00 p.m. – All entrances closed 6:00 p.m. – All vehicles must be out or will be towed

– All entrances closed Monday night through Tuesday April 25, ramp washing

April 25: re-striping and painting as needed

re-striping and painting as needed April 26 at 5:00 a.m. – Ramp reopens

The closures of Rochester’s five other public ramps occur during weekends and follows the common schedule below.

Friday at 2:00 p.m. – All entrances closed 6:00 p.m. – All vehicles must be out or will be towed

– All entrances closed Friday night through Sunday, ramp washing

Sunday re-striping and painting as needed

re-striping and painting as needed Monday at 5:00 a.m. – Ramp reopens

For information about the parking ramp cleaning schedule, CLICK HERE.