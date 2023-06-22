City of Rochester needs help watering trees

(ABC 6 News) – The City of Rochester asks us to help water trees planted in boulevards in the last three years during all this heat.

Younger trees with smaller root systems are more at risk to drought stress and are in need of extra care.

For proper watering, you’re asked to follow the 10 gallons per diameter inch of tree per week rule.

“We only have so many water trucks and we have so many trees and it’s been so hot and dry that we’ve been worried about the trees dying out this season,” Climate Impact Corps Forester Anna Houston said.

The Parks and Recreation Department recommends watering in the morning to minimize water loss from evaporation.