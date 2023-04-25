City of Rochester encourages community to participate in ‘No Mow May’

(ABC 6 News) – For the fourth consecutive year, the City of Rochester Parks & Recreation Department is encouraging residents to participate in “No Mow May”.

Rochester Parks & Recreation say May is when pollinator species are the most vulnerable, as they have just returned from migration or come out of hibernation and need locally-sourced nectar to continue their life cycles and colonies.

Yard signs are available for residents and business owners who participate and can be printed at home or picked up from City Hall. The signs available at City Hall are already printed, laminated and attached to a small wooden post. One sign is allowed per household and/or business. Residents can call 507-328-2525 for availability of the signs before arrival.

Alison Litchy, Forestry Supervisor, shares, “participating in ‘No Mow May’ is an easy, low cost, low effort way to help our pollinator species. All you have to do is nothing in the month of May.”

Participants can dedicate as little or as much of their lawns they desire to “No Mow May” – even a small section will provide benefits to pollinators. Additionally, participating does not exempt properties from following the noxious weed portion of Rochester City Ordinance 8-5. Noxious weeds are still not permitted.

City of Rochester parks participating in “No Mow May” include:

Fieldstone

The Gardens

Parkside

Homestead (not including the ballfield)

Wedgewood Hills

Schmidt

Cassidy Ridge

Elton Hills

More information about “No Mow May” can be found, HERE.