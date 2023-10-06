City of Austin halts Metronet work after ‘abnormally high’ damage to roads, gas lines

(ABC 6 News) – The City of Austin shut down internet provider Metronet’s work temporarily after “abnormally high” damage to public infrastructure, according to city engineer Steven Lang.

In the past three years, the city has seen multiple “hits” to roadway surfaces, electrical lines, gas lines, storm sewers, and city tiling — significantly more than Lang considers “normal.”

As a result, city engineers sent out a stop order to Metronet about two weeks ago–which halted their work for the city in the NE and NW quadrants of Austin, as well as private installations at homes.

“We know this is an inconvenience for our citizens,” Lang said. “We felt it was necessary to ensure that our city investments were protected.”

Lang said the city is close to allowing work to resume–but they are still waiting for Metronet to provide information they need to ensure it’s done safely and correctly.

Metronet provided the following statement to ABC 6 News: “Metronet does not have anything further to add at this time.”