Christmas parade spreads holiday cheer throughout Pine Island

(ABC 6 News) – The Pine Island community had a front-row seat to a Christmas parade from the comfort of their homes and cars Saturday evening.

The parade kicked off at 6:30 p.m. with multiple first-responding vehicles and local groups hopping in line, spreading holiday cheer throughout the town.

The parade started at Collins Park and toured through Pine Island, entertaining people with Christmas carols.