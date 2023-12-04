‘Christmas in Kasson’ makes debut this weekend

Saturday, the Christmas spirit is falling over Kasson as the community celebrates the first-ever 'Christmas in Kasson.'

(ABC 6 News) – Saturday, the Christmas spirit is falling over Kasson as the community celebrates the first-ever ‘Christmas in Kasson.’

More than one hundred people took part in a range of holiday activities throughout the day on Saturday for a good cause.

The event kicked off at 9:45 a.m. with a parade with Santa Claus, as Santa and friends marched throughout the town to raise money for the Dodge County United Way.

Things even got competitive with people living in Kasson, as 11 homes competed in a Christmas lights competition, with communities voting for the best display.

Organizers hope to make ‘Christmas in Kasson’ a new, yearly tradition.