Christ United Methodist Church gives back to community and Channel One Food Bank

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Over a hundred people came out to Christ United Methodist Church for their annual Thanksgiving service.

“Over many years, people have been coming together for this community thanksgiving service,” executive pastor Kirkland Reynolds said.

It was a time to get together, meet someone new and build new relationships.

With not a single empty table, Christ United Methodist Church wanted to make sure no one felt alone.

“It’s been a chance for different faith communities and people from around the community of Rochester to come together in gratitude and building relationships,” lead pastor Jenny Cannon said.

During their offering, people were welcome to drop off money in a basket with all proceeds going to help Channel One Food Bank.

“We can solve hunger at the local level as long as we all want to be apart of being in that solution,” Reynolds said.

Governor Tim Walz recently announced five million dollars will go towards regional food banks across Minnesota.

Channel One in Rochester will receive some of that money, but the amount remains unknown.

Executive director at Channel One Food Bank Virginia Merritt said they’re grateful for the funding the governor is sending out.

Even with the funding, she says it’s going to take everyone to make sure there’s enough food to feed everyone not just this holiday season, but every day moving forward.