Children’s Center of Albert Lea welcomes new executive director

(ABC 6 News) – The new year brings a chance for a fresh start.

One woman in Albert Lea, Dani Clevenger, is taking that to heart, as she’s now the executive director of The Children’s Center.

“We’re excited to see what positive impact we can have for 2024,” Clevenger said.

As soon as she gets to work, she’s ready to focus.

But at the end of the day, she’s not really far from home.

Dani’s been on the clock now for 7 days and she has a lot on her plate.

She’s working to address the Childcare Shortage in the state. She’s doing so by advocating for her employees.

“We’re still struggling to be able to pay our amazing staff, the teachers that are working to shape the minds of these young kids, as well as make it cost efficient for families so they can afford the childcare they need,” Clevenger said.

Your support can go along way.

“We always appreciate support whether its kind words of wisdom or financial support so that we can help with this childcare shortage,” Clevenger said.

“I can sing, I can dance, I don’t get judged, They think it’s the best! These kids are our future, I’m glad to be a part of it,” Nichole Anderson, lead teacher for the Starlight Room said.

Nichole is a kid at heart and when it’s her and her kids, there’s not a care in the world.

She’s looking toward the future with hope.

“It’s a blessing to have a familiar face,” Anderson said.

For Dani, she’s dedicated to not only serving her family, but yours too.

“We’re working diligently to making sure we provide the best care for these children,” Clevenger said.

For more information on the Children’s Center of Albert Lea, visit this link.