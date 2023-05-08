Childcare Documentary Screening

(ABC 6 News) – Monday is Childcare Day of Action, and local organizations are speaking out about the challenges childcare professionals are facing.

The organization ‘Kids Count on Us’ is hosting a screening of a Minnesota-made documentary about the life of a childcare provider.

the premiere screening will be held tomorrow night at saint luke’s church from 6 to 8 p.m. and the film will start at 6:30 p.m.

After the screening there will be a panel of providers discussing this year’s legislative session and what they think lawmakers have accomplished so far.